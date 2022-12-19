



By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s leading online home service platform, Wrkman, Mr. Tunde Ebohon, has said the growth of Wrkman is a clear indication that the company is touching lives where it matters most.

Speaking during the company’s celebration for hitting over 10,000 users mark in less than a year, Ebohon, said:“Our growth indicates we are touching lives where it matters most by enabling our users to carry out all kinds of repairs at home and helping them access verified and trusted artisans in good time.

“The promo is a way of giving back to customers, who have engaged with us and have helped us to grow since launch. We value their trust and confidence in us and appreciate them. Your commitment as a user and customer is much appreciated”.

In the same vein, Wrkman’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Oluwakayode Akinbode, said customers who participated in the promo were assigned unique codes after ordering for a service on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper