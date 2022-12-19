PDP, APC dead, NNPP’s credible alternative — Kwankwaso





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has said that the All Progressive Congress, APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP are dead parties, while the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

“The NNPP is the biggest nightmare of the APC and PDP in the forthcoming general elections of 2023 and a much more credible alternative to the APC and PDP that have failed the country over the years,” he said.

Speaking during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and the FCT chapter in Kaduna at the weekend, Kwankwaso said the ruling APC had afflicted the country with so much of poverty and diseases, which was unfortunate.

“APC has proved to be worse than PDP, they are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous”.

“In the coming elections, voting should not be based…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper