Pele is GOAT, not Messi, Ronaldo – Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles player, Sunday Oliseh has said the Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele is the greatest of all time.

Oliseh, who was a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group, for the just concluded 2022 World Cup Qatar, added that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who had shared twelve Ballon d’Ors between them cannot match Pele on World Cup records.

He made this assertion during Arise TV interview on Monday while reacting to the final of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday evening where Messi lifted the World Cup trophy.

Messi has been in the conversation for winning the trophy through a 4-2 penalty shootout against France after a 3-3 draw.

