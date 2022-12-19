SSANU tackles HoSF over alleged usurpation of varsity council powers





.

-Declares Gbajabiamila Education Summit a nullity

—Urges Buhari to re-gig economic policies to check hyperinflation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has expressed dismay over the alleged usurpation of Universities Governing Council functions by the Federal Government agents especially the Head of Service of the Federation, HoSF.

SSANU has also described as nullity the recent Education Summit organised by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, saying that the summit did not involve some important relevant stakeholders in the university.

The non-teaching staff in the universities lamented the inflationary trend in the country with the purchasing power of the Naira being drastically reduced so much that every good in the market has been taken over by galloping inflation leaving many Nigerians groaning in abject poverty.

These among others were contained in the communique issued at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper