Brooklyn pastor, Lamor Whitehead robbed on live stream in July charged with fraud





The Brooklyn pastor who made headlines when he was robbed of an estimated $1m in jewelry during a church service being broadcast online in July was arrested on federal fraud charges on Monday after he allegedly swindled parishioners.

US prosecutors in Manhattan charged that Lamor Whitehead, 44, solicited money from victims – including $90,000 from a retired parishioner – using threats or false promises of enriching them, but then pocketed the money for himself and sometimes spent it on luxury goods.

Whitehead, the self-styled bishop of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, is also accused of lying to FBI investigators. He was arrested early on Monday and scheduled to be arraigned in federal court later in the day.

“As we allege today, Lamor Whitehead abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, bullied a businessman for $5,000, then tried to defraud him of far more than that, and lied to federal agents,” US attorney Damian Williams said in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper