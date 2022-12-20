Capacity development:  FG to encourage more participation in ASCON with online courses





…As institution graduates 53 students

By Juliet Umeh

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, has said that it will encourage human capacity development and more participation from different organisations in the institution through online courses.

The institution said the online programme will help to reduce cost implications thereby accommodating more participation for effective service delivery in Nigeria.

The institution disclosed this during the 19th graduation and award of Certificates for 53 graduates of the institution on Saturday.

The 53 students, who had their Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration, PGDPA were drawn from four different sets comprising 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021and 2021/2022.

Director-General, ASCON, Mrs. Cecelia Gayya, while urging other organisations to avail their staff the opportunity to be trained by the institute said the programme is set to go online from January.

Gayya said: "My advice is that other…





