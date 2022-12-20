China’s economy sustains resilience





By Chu Maoming, China’s Consul General in Lagos

With COVID-19 rampant in the world for 3 years, some pundits are pessimistic about China’s economy while some others go even further, spreading rumors of China Collapsing.

However, official data show China’s economy has withstood multiple pressures from domestic and international factors beyond expectation of onlookers, sustaining recovery momentum and performing within the reasonable range.

It has maintained resilient growth in the first 11 months of 2022, seeing a steady expansion in many areas. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, in the January-November period, the fixed-asset investment went up 5.3% year on year, total added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size registered 3.8% growth, on-line retail sales went up 4.2%, and so on.

What are the reasons that make the economy resilient under the circumstance of challenges posed by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and a complex…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper