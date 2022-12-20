FG bans cash withdrawals from public accounts





By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government is to activate the stoppage of cash withdrawal from all public accounts with immediate effect.

In place of cash withdrawals, public officers are to open domiciliary accounts in foreign and local currencies ahead of the commencement of the new policy, which follows on the heels of the new Naira withdrawal policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, said the Director/CEO of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, gave the new directive at a parley with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, in Abuja.

Read Also

World Bank warns CBN on negative impact of Naira redesign on economy, poor households

The statement, which was signed by the NFIU’s Chief Media Analyst, Ahmed Dikko, said that the introduction of the new policy became necessary following the consistent devaluation of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper