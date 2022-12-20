FTX crypto founder, Bankman-Fried to be extradited to US over fraud charges

By Biodun Busari
The founder and CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be repatriated to the United States to face fraud charges.
According to BBC, the 30-year-old American who lives in the Bahamas has been accused of committing “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.”
A source close to Bankman-Fried who has repudiated the allegations said Bankman-Fried had agreed to be extradited.
Read also:
Over $600m stolen from FTX as Crypto market loses $201bn
Crypto uses beyond investment – FTX CEO Bankman-Fried
Shema’s led PDP faction to boycott Atiku’s campaign rally in Katsina
Vanguard had published that FTX has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many people unable to withdraw funds. According to a court filing, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn).
As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear when Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US, following his…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper