FTX crypto founder, Bankman-Fried to be extradited to US over fraud charges





Sam Bankman-Fried

By Biodun Busari

The founder and CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be repatriated to the United States to face fraud charges.

According to BBC, the 30-year-old American who lives in the Bahamas has been accused of committing “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.”

A source close to Bankman-Fried who has repudiated the allegations said Bankman-Fried had agreed to be extradited.

Vanguard had published that FTX has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many people unable to withdraw funds. According to a court filing, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn).

As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear when Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US, following his…





