…Governors preventing opposition from selling their manifestos in the states, IPAC chair alleges

…INEC, Police, EFCC, ICPC move against money politics lINEC to sign MoU with road, marine transport unions today

…Halt official sabotage of elections, Falana urges security agencies lSays anti-democratic forces compromising our polls

By Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi, LAGOS

Ahead of next year’s general election, the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria have called out the state governors, accusing them of trying to sabotage the electoral process by stifling the opposition in their various states.

Also, a rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, asked security agencies to arrest and prosecute those he claimed are “anti-democratic forces” bent on truncating the 2023 elections.

This came as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security and anti-graft agencies decried the high cost of politics in Nigeria and the ruinous influence of money on the…





