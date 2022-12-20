How money destroys our elections – INEC 





Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu

By Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi, LAGOS

The chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu has decried the negative role of money in elections, saying its deployment destroys the basis of democratic elections.

Yakubu raised this concern at a “Stakeholders’ Summit on Addressing the Influence of Money in the 2023 General Elections” held in Abuja on Monday.

The INEC boss said, “It renders the emergence of the right candidates for positions extremely difficult, undermines fair electoral adjudication, and destroys the professional and independent conduct of INEC officials and other public agencies involved in elections.

“Even more worrisome is the high prospect that criminal money may find its way into our elections through money laundering. Above all, the pernicious use of money tremendously increases the likelihood of election…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper