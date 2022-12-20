Hundreds of APC members defect to PDP in Lagos





…Declares support for Jandor

By Efe Onadjae

Hundreds of the members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Tuesday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the defectors, drummed support for the Lagos PDP, Governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele and Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku/ Ifeanyi Okowa in their mission to offer a breath of fresh air in the governance of the state and Nigeria.

The defection was consequent upon what they described as “the unending deceit and deception” within the party which they said, has not only caused harm to their personal development as politicians but also dangerous to Nigeria democratic system.

The JANDOR/Funke Gubernatorial Campaign Organization has described this development as a further indication of the wide support that the PDP, her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper