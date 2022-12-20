Maritime workers threaten to shut down nation’s ports





*Accuse international oil companies of breaching Marine Notice 106

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, yesterday called the Federal Government to compel the International Oil Companies, IOCs, to obey the Marine Notice 106 of 2014 and allow stevedoring companies to deploy Dockworkers into their platforms to avoid industrial unrest.

The Government Marine Notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in Stevedoring work, including Dock Labour Employers and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDS), off Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and Platforms.

Specifically, Paragraph 3 of the referred Government Marine Notice 106 stipulates that: “All operators of Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore, Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Offshore Dock Terminals, Dry Ports and Platforms, and other work…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper