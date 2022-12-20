NDDC: Senate Confirms Lauretta Onochie, Charles  Airhiavbere,  Others 





…steps down confirmation of Pius Odubu, Anthony Okanne for non appearance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate on Tuesday confirmed the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new Media, Mrs Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta State as the Chairman, board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Also confirmed by the Senate is Chief Samuel Ogbuku for the position of Managing Director for a term of two years, to complete the unexpired term of his predecessor un office.

The Upper Chamber has also confirmed Major- General Charles Airhiavbere, retd from Edo State, South -South for the position of Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Ondo State, South West for the position of Executive Director, Projects.

The confirmation of the Chairman and other board members by the Senate was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper