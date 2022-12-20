No plan to make NYSC optional – FG





The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, says there is no

plan by the Federal Government to make the mandatory one year NYSC programme optional.

He said this during the14th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’s Administration Scorecard

Series (2015-2023) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the rationale behind the establishment of the scheme in 1973 was the need to promote unity in the country.

Dare said that the livewire of any nation is its youths, adding that “once you captured their patriotism, that can spread cross.

“The rationale behind establishing the NYSC by Gen. Yakubu Gowon still subsists, as every country and even Nigeria is still

on a daily basis promoting its unity in diversity.”

He said that a committee to organise the celebration of the NYSC at 50 in May 2023 would be inaugurated on Wednesday,

adding that “with all the testimonies, no one will subscribe to scraping or even making the scheme optional.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper