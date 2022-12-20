Oborevwori is Deltans Best Option– Charles Obi





The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization and Convener Oshimili South Ambassadors Charles Obi has appealed to Deltans to cast their votes for the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori disclosing that he is the best option for the development of Delta State.

Obi said Deltan’s have witnessed unprecedented developments under the administration of Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and added that Sheriff when voted into office will consolidate on the promises of the past administration to create a more robust plan for the State.

He noted that the 2023 Gubernatorial Election in the State should be based on Integrity, Accessibility, and Efficiency and not on mere Sentiments.

“The track records of Sheriff Oborevwori is a clear fact that he will do more for Deltans when elected Governor to come 2023″

He hinted that among all the Governorship candidates in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Oberevwori has distinguished himself by his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper