Omo-Agege to complete Koko-Ugbenu road, Koko Sports Stadium when elected





The Deputy Senate President, and Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to complete the Koko-Ugbenu road and Koko township sports stadium abandoned by the PDP-led Government if elected the governor.

Omo-Agege also promised to establish a tertiary institution for the Itsekiri nation and upscale hospitals in Ijaw and Itsekiri communities of Warri North local government area, in order to address the marginalization of the Ijaw and Itsekiri nation.

The Delta Central Lawmaker while lamenting the absence of a tertiary institution in the Itsekiri land and a functional hospital in Warri North LG despite the fact that one of their son was the former governor of the state, promised to arrest and address the underdevelopment of the area by past and present PDP Government.

He called on the Itsekiri and the Ijaw people to vote their son-in-law Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU who had promised to dredge the Escavos bar to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper