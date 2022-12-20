Resign as Peter Obi’s campaign DG now – Onanuga tells Okupe





The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council has asked Doyin Okupe to resign from his position as the Director General of the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that the embattled DG of the Obi-Datti campaign was on Monday convicted of breaching the Money Laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The LP chieftain was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

But the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, however gave an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges, totalling N13m for which he was found guilty.

The former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan opted to pay a fine of N13 million to beat the 4:30pm deadline.

Speaking with newsmen, the Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, swiped Okupe, saying he doesn’t deserve to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper