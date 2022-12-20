Shema’s led PDP faction to boycott Atiku’s campaign rally in Katsina today





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Governor of Katsina State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the State, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema along with 10 out of the 14 members of the party’s State Working Committee as well as 19 out of the 34 local government party chairmen in the state may boycott Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Katsina today, Tuesday.

This is contrarily to the claim made by the Chairman of the Atiku-Lado Campaign Council, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri who while briefing newsmen on Sunday said: “I would like you to believe and agree with me that PDP is one big united family with full cooperation ready to take Nigeria to the promised land.”

Similarly, at the press briefing, the Director General of Atiku-Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa on his part said: “between him and the former Governor, they have agreed to put behind their differences and work together to send the ruling All…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper