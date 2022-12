Twitter users vote for Elon Musk’s resignation as CEO

Majority of the Twitter users, who participated in a poll put up by Elon Musk have voted for his ouster as Chief Executive Office, CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

Musk, the billionaire founder Tesla Inc, on Sunday launched a poll to determine whether he should remain as CEO.

Based on the result of the poll which ended on Monday, 57.5 percent of the 17.5 million users, who partook asked for his exit.

Musk had earlier pledged to abide by the poll’s results when it ends.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he asked Twitter users when he put up the poll.

After what has been described as a controversial acquisition deal, Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022, thereby becoming CEO of the microblogging platform.

According to the deal, investors received $54.20 for each Twitter share they own, the company said in a statement.

Twitter also became a privately held company upon the completion of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper