Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.

He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.

For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.

However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.

Read Also: Irmgard Furchner: Nazi typist guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders

The visit is a significant show of defiance – and a demonstration of support for Ukrainian forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles in recent weeks.

His trip will be compared with recent public appearances by the Russian President Vladimir Putin – who on Monday travelled to Minsk for the first time in more than three years to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a long-time ally.

In video footage shown on the Freedom TV channel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper