World Bank warns CBN on negative impact of Naira redesign on economy, poor households





By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The World Bank has warned that the time and short transition period to the redesigned naira notes will have a negative impact on economic activities and in particular the poorest households.

The redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes came into circulation on Thursday December 15th while the old ones will cease to be legal tenders from January 31st next year.

The World in its latest Nigeria Development Update, December 2022, agreed with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, that the need to redesign the nation’s currency is over due noting the naira has not been redesigned for two decades.

It however noted that international experience such as policy when rapidly implemented generate significant short-term costs especially on small businesses and poor households.

The World Bank stated: “The CBN announced on October 26, 2022, that it planned to redesign, produce, and circulate new series of Nigerian naira (N) 200, 500…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper