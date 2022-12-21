2023: Vote credible leaders, Kumuyi charges Nigerians 





…prays for Oyebanji to succeed

…holds Global Crusade in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK and General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has charged electorates in the country to vote for credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Kumuyi stated this at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday ahead of the Global Crusade and Retreat in Ekiti State tagged “Great Transformation for Total Triumph.”

Dr. Kumuyi prayed for a peaceful general election adding that critical stakeholders in the electioneering process has assured Nigerians that the election will hold despite the attacks on INEC facilities nationwide.

The revered preacher equally prayed for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to succeed and surpass the achievements of the previous administration.

His words: “The sitting President has assured us that he will make sure the election is fair and free. I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper