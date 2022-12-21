Abia North APC to Orji Kalu: You’ll pay dearly for your anti-party activities





By Steve Oko

The re-election bid of the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, may be in for turbulence as stakeholders of his All Progressives Congress, APC, from the zone have vowed to punish him for alleged anti-party activities.

They accused him of pursuing only his interest and his family’s interest to the detriment of the entire zone.

The stakeholders who addressed a press conference Tuesday in Umuahia accused Kalu of promoting the governorship ambition of his younger brother who is in another party against the APC governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Spokesman of the group, Chief Kingsley Okorie, alleged that the former Governor “is going about campaigning against APC governorship candidate and asking his constituents to vote for his brother who is in APP.

“At several town hall meetings, he tells us to vote APC for presidential and national assembly elections but APP in the governorship poll”, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper