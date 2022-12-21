Accountant sentenced to 304 years for forgery, stealing





By Chinedu Adonu

An accountant with the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Emmanuel Sombo, has been sentenced to 304 years imprisonment for forgery and stealing of N34. 9 million from the account of the college.

Sombo, who was convicted, last week, by an Enugu State High Court, presided over by Justice Kenneth Okpe, after a long trial, which started in 2010, had pleaded not guilty to the 61-count charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in suit No E/56C/2010.

He was alleged to have on several occasions forged the signatures of principal officers of the institution on promissory notes with which he cashed monies running into N34 million from the college account for his personal use.

The principal officers including the Provost, the Registrar and the Bursar denied signing the cheques with which the accused withdrew the monies.

The EFCC forensic experts, who took samples of the principal officers’ signatures,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper