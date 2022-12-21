Atiku will provide jobs, opportunities for Nigerians to start own businesses – Reno Omokri





…urges Nigerians to vote in Atiku if they want a country free from corruption, other vices

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will provide millions of jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in Nigeria if elected as Nigeria’s president.

Omokri also said that Atiku will equally provide many opportunities for Nigerians to be able to start their own businesses.

The bestselling author who said this in his 72nd series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians also said in his 71st series that only Atiku is free from corruption or any other indictments, unlike other candidates who have one form of indictments against them.

The former presidential aide, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for the former vice president, noting that if Nigerians want a country free from corruption and any other vices, then they should vote in Atiku.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper