Baptist conference to FG: End insecurity, inflation, cost of living





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Lagos State Baptist Conference, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity and high cost of living in the country, noting that it is threatening peace and making life unbearable for Nigerians.

President of Lagos West Baptist Conference, Rev. Samuel Oladiran, who spoke during a media briefing in Lagos, said: “We, hereby, call on governments, at all levels, to come down very hard on the undesirable elements that are daily threatening the peace of fellow countrymen and making life unbearable.

“The current state of inflation ravaging our land appears to have some semblance/elements of global dimensions due to the lingering Russian/Ukrainian wars and some other related issues.

“We are equally aware that our country’s inflation is largely aggravated due to lack of plans and judicious utilization of our God-given resources (human and material) by government at various levels of leadership. We, therefore, as a people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper