Be wary of candidates promising ‘privatisation of all sectors’ – Fashola





Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola

By Miftaudeen Raji

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked Nigerians to be careful of candidates promising to privatise certain sectors of the economy of Nigeria.

Fashola stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

On the government’s role in the funding of infrastructural development, Fashola said it’s a faulty governance model to give everything to the private sector.

Fashola said the private sector does not have the capacity to handle all the sectors of the economy.

“People talk about these public-private partnerships (PPPs) because I hear candidates saying they are going to privatise everything, give everything to the private sector,” the minister said.

