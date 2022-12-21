Omo-Agege, Delta APC grieve victims of Okerenkoko boat accident, suspend campaign indefinitely





Deputy Senate President, and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council have received with shock and grief, news of the boat accident involving loyal party members and supporters, as they returned from our rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area, yesterday, 20th December 2022.

Information at our disposal indicates that a commercial boat travelling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying our supporters and that two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospital receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the accident.

We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper