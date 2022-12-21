 Refrain from using social media to settle issues, Bishop urges couples





Most Reverend Goffrey Onah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, has urged young couples to refrain from using social media to settle marital issues as it escalate the problems.

Onah gave the admonition in a homily he delivered on Tuesday at the 80th Birthday Thanksgiving Mass of Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council and his 50th Wedding Anniversary with Queen Patricia.

The mass was held at Onuigba Palace in Ezema Olo ancient Kingdom within Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The bishop, who themed his homily as “Link between Wisdom, Faith, Gratitude and Salvation”, said that it is wrong that the show industry is teaching young people that parting ways and divorce remain things acceptable in the society.

According to him, it is negative and unacceptable that the show industry is portraying “divorce” and answering “ex” as something good and cherished in the society. This is false.

“Most recent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper