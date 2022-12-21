Refusal to pay ransom: 10 soldiers killed, 213 terrorists neutralised in Zamfara





By Kingsley Omonobi

Ten soldiers have been confirmed dead, while the bodies of 213 terrorists/bandits were recovered, in a battle between troops of the Nigerian Army, backed by fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, and terrorists in some Zamfara communities.

Military sources disclosed that aside from the soldiers killed, an unspecified number of civilians were killed, particularly by the terrorists, who felt they provided information to troops.

Recall that the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji also eliminated scores of terrorists in Malele Village of Dansadau Local Government Area of Zamfara State during the onslaught which began on Saturday.

Sources disclosed that villages including Malele, Maigoge, Yan Sawayu, Ruwan Tofa, Mai Awaki, and Zama Lafiya, all under Mutunji district of Dansadau Emirate Council were under siege by the terrorists for not paying ransom money expected, to be allowed to go to the farm.

