Rivers family alleges killing of son by police in custody





.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The family of a middle-aged man arrested in Rivers State have alleged that the police have killed their son in custody and buried his remains.

Operatives of the Octopus Strike Force unit of the Rivers State Police Command, sometime in October arrested one Life Sunday around Elelenwo town, Obio/Akpor Local Government area.

The elder brother of the victim, Leegbari Sunday, in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Life was arrested around Odani junction in Elelenwo and that since the arrest that the family have not been allowed to see him (Life).

Leegbari disclosed that Police personnel at the Octopus Strike Force unit told them that their brother was arrested based on a petition by a prominent person in Ogoni alleging that the suspect was notorious.

Leegbari claimed that the Police did not allow their brother access to his family and a lawyer and that they (the police) refused to charge him in court if he has committed any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper