Tricycle operators attack LASTMA officials at Ojota





Esther Onyegbula

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were attacked with dangerous weapons while on official duties at Ojota by members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) Ojota Branch.

The LASTMA Officers were attacked with cutlasses, iron, broken bottles, and local charms, and had to abandon their duty posts after one of them was seriously injured.

Confirming the attack, the Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the Officer, Oguntimehin Ajibola, was injured in his left eye with broken bottles by the attackers and is currently on admission at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

According to Taofiq, preliminary investigation revealed that members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association, Ojota Branch, numbering about 20, had attacked the officers after they were informed that the Toyota Camry FKJ 161 HB of their newly elected Chairman…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper