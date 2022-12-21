Yoruba group sues S-West , Edo, Kogi govs over kidnapping, banditry, terrorism





By Dapo Akinrefon

A Pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, YKLTF, on Wednesday, dragged South-West governors to court over the state of insecurity of the inhabitants of the region.

The group also joined Kwara, Kogi and Edo states, with substantial Yoruba speaking people in the suit.

The group’s President, Otunba Deji Osibogun and Director of Media and Publicity, Amb. Demola Sanyaolu, said they resolved to take the legal path due to the seeming lackadaisical attitude of the governors towards the plight of the citizens in their states in the area of security.

The plaintiffs in the suit, IB/CS/189/22 filed before the Federal High Court Ibadan Judicial Division, included Mr Deji Osibogun, Prof. Bisi Sowunmi, Mrs Ronke Okusanya, Senator Olatokunbo Ogunbanjo and Mr. Olakunle Osuntokun as the registered trustees of the Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation;

The defendants are the governors and Attorneys-General of the Southwest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper