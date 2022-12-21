Young Lawyers to depend election litigations for young candidates





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Forum of Young legal Practitioners in Sokoto have said, they have the capacity and competence to defend election cases of young candidates in Courts.

Speaking at a training programme on Elections, Legislative Engagement, Governance and Development organised by Yiaga Africa, former Chairman of the Association, Barrister Umar Aliyu remarked that young lawyers were of the firm believe that their basic conceptual knowledge in the law profession, can drive the professional mandate and demonstrate impeccable capacity in challenging election litigations in court as does by SANs and other senior lawyers.

“the training as an opener to fast-tracking an enhanced avenue for young lawyers to support young candidates in the political circle to maximally utilise the services of young professional lawyers in pursuing litigations in court and succeed”. Says former Chairman.

” we have the instruments and capacity to deliver as we have what it takes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper