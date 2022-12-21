Yuletide: FRSC deploys logistics, 4, 000 personnel in FCT





.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed the necessary logistics to increase visibility of personnel for effective traffic control during the Yuletide in Niger and the FCT.

Shehu Mohamed, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer for Niger and FCT, said on Wednesday while inspecting the traffic situation along the Zuba-Giri-Gwagwalada-Abaji highway.

Mohammed said about 4,000 personnel have been deployed to the highways, adding that clinics have been activated to attend to victims of road accidents across the two areas.

“This is a special period where FRSC shows classical display of commitment to tackle the menace of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

“It is a period where we demonstrate commitment to minimise RTCs and its associated deaths and injuries.

“The Zonal Command has strategised and deployed officers, patrol vehicles and motorbikes with ambulances on the highway.

This is to increase the visibility of officers and to ensure free flow of traffic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper