2023: Court affirms judgment sacking Al-Mustpha, others as AA candidates 





A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Thursday, rejected an application to set aside its Nov. 4 judgment recognising the candidates produced by Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje-led leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) party.

Justice Zainab Abubakar, in a ruling, held that the application filed by Kenneth Obidiche Udeze-led factional leadership lacked merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abubakar had in the Nov. 4 judgement ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the candidates submitted for 2023 general elections by the Omo-Aje leadership of the AA.

The judge also directed the electoral umpire to reject those candidates produced by the factional leader, Udeze, among whom is Major Hamzat Al-Mustpha (rtd.).

But Udeze, whose suspension and expulsion as the AA national chairman had been upheld in two judgments of the Court of Appeal, had applied to the FHC, Abuja to set aside the Nov. 4 judgment, claiming it was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper