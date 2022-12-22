CBN raises cash withdrawal limits





…Weekly limit now N500,000

…Corporate body weekly limit N5m

…Third party cheques above N100,000 not eligible for payment

…Extant limit of N10m on clearing cheques still subsists

…Compliance with extant AML/CFT regulations to KYC, CDD, currency, STR etc. mandatory

…Monthly, returns on cash withdrawals above specified limits be rendered for Banking Supervision, Other FIs compulsory

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has raised its weekly cash withdrawal limits set for individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively.

The earlier limits pegged individual cash withdrawals per week at N100,000; while corporate organisations were limited to weekly withdrawals of N500,000.

The reviewed limits under the new policy were contained in a circular number BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/015/073 and dated December 21, 2022.

The circular by the Director of Banking Supervision, Mr Haruna…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper