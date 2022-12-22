Gambian govt foils coup attempt





Gambia President, Barrow

The Gambia’s government on Wednesday said it had thwarted a coup attempt the previous day and arrested four soldiers.

There was no immediate confirmation of the purported plot from other sources and the capital Banjul was calm.

“Based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow, the (armed forces) in a swift military operation… yesterday arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot,” the government said in a statement.

“The apprehended soldiers are currently helping the military police with their investigations. Meanwhile, the army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices.”

Gambian police said in a separate statement that they had questioned Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, after the release of a video suggesting the president would be overthrown before the next…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper