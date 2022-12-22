NUPRC offers 7 offshore oil blocks to investors in a mini-bid round





By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, yesterday, offered seven deep offshore oil blocks to investors in what it describesd as “mini-bid round 2022,” as part of efforts to boost oil production and generate revenue for the government.

The commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, who announced the commencement of the bid round process in Abuja, said it was an opportunity to spur new exploration and drilling activities in the prospective deep waters offshore Nigeria.

The oil block bid round is the first since 2007 when 45 oil blocks were offered to investors. It comes as Nigeria continues to struggle to meet its 1.8 million barrels per day oil production quota set by OPEC.

Komolafe explained that the process which would be market driven will be conducted in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

According to him, “The Mini Bid Round will be managed by NUPRC, in line with the provisions of the PIA, as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper