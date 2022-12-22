NYSC to Corps members: Avoid using social media for ethnic jingoism, promotion of hatred





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday warned corps members to desist from using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred in the country.

It advised the Corps members to use their activities online as a means of promoting unity, peace and national development.

The Acting Director-General, NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba stated this at the closing ceremony of the batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course, which was held at Macgregor college Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

She further called on them “to be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation.”

“I urge you to avoid using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred. Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as the promotion of the unity, peace and development of our dear country.

“Therefore, you must be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper