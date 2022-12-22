Osun gov poll: INEC admits overvoting in polling units





By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, admitted to “seemingly” overvoting in some polling units during the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, is challenging the declaration of Governor Ademola Adeleke by INEC before the Justice Tertse Kume-led election petition tribunal sitting in the state.

At the resumed hearing, on Wednesday, a Deputy Director in charge of Information and Communication Technology, Abimbola Oladunjoye, under cross-examination from the petitioner’s counsel, Akin Okujinmi, SAN, said there was overvoting in the polling units she was confronted.

Olujinmi, who referred the witness to her statement under oath and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, report tendered in the exhibit by INEC, said: “In paragraph 21.35 of my witness statement at page 413: the total votes cast is 388 accredited votes 388,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper