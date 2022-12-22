PDP condoles with APC over Delta boat mishap





File

The Delta chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday commiserated with All Progressives Congress (APC) over Tuesday’s boat mishap which claimed the lives of some supporters in Okerenkoko.

The condolence was conveyed in a statement by Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, the state PDP Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the state Campaign Council in Asaba.

“Delta PDP is shocked and deeply saddened at the reports of a fatal boat mishap on Tuesday at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, involving supporters of the Delta APC.

“The accident which has claimed the lives of two supporters, with some others, either missing or hospitalised, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the aftermath of the accident.

“We commiserate with the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the entire APC family in the state.

“And most especially the families of those whose lives were lost and those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper