Police prosecute 14 over violence at political rallies in Borno





The Police Command in Borno, on Thursday, said that a total of 14 persons were facing trial in court over alleged violence during political rallies in the state.

Briefing journalists in Maiduguri on the command’s achievements in the year, the Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, said that seven cases were being prosecuted in court.

He said that 12 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were being prosecuted for offenses bordering on threat with violence and unlawful possession of weapons.

Other charges preferred against the defendants are disturbing the peace, inciting others in a disorderly manner, as well as causing hurt and mischief.

The CP said that the police command was committed to ensuring a free and fair election and in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police would arrest and prosecute persons or groups instigating violence.

Umar further said that the command would continue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper