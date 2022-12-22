Poor choice of leadership, Nigeria’s challenge, says Obi





The LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said that the country’s biggest challenge is basically that of poor choice of leadership.

He said this during the party’s rally in Calabar on Wednesday.

Obi, who was received by a large crowd of his supporters at the UJ Esuene Stadium, venue of the rally, earlier had a townhall meeting with the youths.

He thereafter paid a courtesy call on the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Ekpo Abasi-Otu V

He said that he would not only secure and unite the country, but ensure that there would be law and order, if elected.

He said his government would ensure that universities in the country functioned effectively, devoid of incessant strikes.

Obi further spoke on his plan for the development of Cross River.

According to him, the state has cocoa, we will develop it and ensure we export it.

“We will also boost the tourism potential of the state because it is the tourism capital of Nigeria.

“We want to make Nigeria work. You can trust…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper