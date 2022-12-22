Terrorism Financing: Egmont Group, Saraki, Lord Hannan, CNPP, CSOs warn DSS over Emefiele





By Clifford Ndujihe, Levinus Nwabughiogu, John Alechenu & Ezra Ukanwa

FORMER Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, CNCSOS, have tasked the Federal Government on a thorough investigation of alleged plots to frame-up Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as terrorism financier by the Department of State Service, DSS.

Saraki in a statement, advised the security agencies in the country to be wary and avoid being manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2023 polls.

DSS risks Egmont Group’s sanctions

Also, the Centre for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CSITT) has raised alarm of a looming consequences of sanctions from Egmont Group owing to the DSS unprovoked attack on the apex bank Governor.

The CSITT, in a statement by the Director, John Dimu said “Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper