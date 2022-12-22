There won’t be room for APC to govern Nigeria again – Okowa





…we must work for PDP to win all elections- Uduaghan

…I’ll achieve more for Deltans-Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, expressed optimism that the party would win the 2023 general elections, saying there would be no room for All Progressives Congress, APC,

to govern Nigeria again.

He said the APC was ashamed of it’s performance in the last seven and half years and had resorted to lies and propaganda.

Speaking during the of the party’s governorship Local Government campaign flag off at Patani, Patani Local Government Area, Okowa said the PDP was out to repair the destructions and damages inflicted on Nigerians by the APC led Federal Government.

Saying that the APC had nothing to offer Nigerians other than poverty, hunger and insecurity across the country, Okowa who also addressed a mommoth crowd when the campaign train moved to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper