Tinubu’s allies plot to take over nation’s capital, target 70% votes

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Election strategists within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC are working towards securing a 70 per cent win in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vanguard has learned.

Since 1999, ruling parties have often lost substantial parts of the territory to the opposition, with the APC losing in the last general election.

Consequently, ahead of the next general elections, some members of the party have launched a movement tagged Operation Deliver FCT for APC.

Speaking at the launch of the team and the inauguration of grassroots mobilizers across all the polling units, wards and Area Councils of the FCT, its Coordinator General, Dr. Ene Lilian Ogbole, said strategies have been put in place to massively deliver FCT votes for Tinubu.

Ogbole said President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has legacy achievements despite economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper