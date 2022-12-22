We won’t abandon Port Harcourt road – Ikpeazu





Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that his administration has not abandoned the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt road in Aba.

Ikpeazu who stated this at the Government Lodge, Aba, during a courtesy call on him by Generating Set Dealers, Port Harcourt road, explained that his administration considers the road as key and would never abandon it.

He further explained that his administration met no good road in Aba when it came to office in 2015, but has done over 50 roads in the city.

Ikpeazu added that the improved network of good roads is responsible for the improvements in security of lives and property and the upsurge in commercial activities which has in turn given confidence to traders from Akwa Ibom and other neighboring states to visit Aba for procurement of goods and services.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper