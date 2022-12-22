We’ll resist every temptation, attack from political gladiators – Ebonyi REC vows





.

By Peter Okutu

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, yesterday vowed to resist any form of temptation and attacks from political gladiators, in view of the 2023 general election.

The REC who stated this during her maiden meeting with Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and the Media at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki stressed that she has promised God and Ebonyi people to only do the right thing.

Ugochi debunked the claim in some quarters that INEC was involved in the issue of vote-buying and illegal collection of Permanent Voters’Cards, PVCs by agents of political parties in the State

She expressed confidence that the modalities put in place by INEC for the 2023 general election, would translate to the hitch-free election next year

According to her, it will be very difficult to rig the 2023 general election, considering the innovations around the BVAS and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper